The cold front that moved through Tuesday night has certainly shifted our weather pattern to an early fall preview! Wednesday will be very comfortable and a little breezy with highs only in the lower and middle 70s. It gets cooler in the days to come. Highs could struggle to reach 70 on Friday. The more pleasant weather is going to combine with the sunshine to set up a fantastic weekend. Our normal high this time of year is about 78, but we may not reach our normal for at least the next week. Enjoy! We are now just under one month away from the start of the fall season.