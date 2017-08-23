Five People Caught with Crystal Meth in Jamestown, NY - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Five People Caught with Crystal Meth in Jamestown, NY

Posted: Updated:

Five people are facing charges after police in New York find them in an apartment used for selling drugs with children inside.

An unnamed 18-year-old, along with Cassandra Cole, 28, Heather Diaz, 33, Jeffery Rigerman, 33, and Delbert Clark, 50, are charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Endangerment and Obstructing Governmental Administration.

It all stems from a search warrant served Tuesday around 1:45 p.m., at an apartment on 20 Bush St. in Jamestown, New York.

Police report finding crystal meth in the apartment. Two small children were also inside at the time.

Police say Clark ran from the scene, but was caught a short time later after a foot chase. Clark had meth and a Co2 pistol on him.

All five people are sitting in the Jamestown City Jail.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com