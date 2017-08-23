Five People Caught with Crystal Meth in Jamestown, NY

Five people are facing charges after police in New York find them in an apartment used for selling drugs with children inside.

An unnamed 18-year-old, along with Cassandra Cole, 28, Heather Diaz, 33, Jeffery Rigerman, 33, and Delbert Clark, 50, are charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Endangerment and Obstructing Governmental Administration.

It all stems from a search warrant served Tuesday around 1:45 p.m., at an apartment on 20 Bush St. in Jamestown, New York.

Police report finding crystal meth in the apartment. Two small children were also inside at the time.

Police say Clark ran from the scene, but was caught a short time later after a foot chase. Clark had meth and a Co2 pistol on him.

All five people are sitting in the Jamestown City Jail.