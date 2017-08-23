Woman Taken to Hospital After Summit Township Motorcycle Accident

An Erie woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a motorcycle crash in Summit Township.

The 48-year-old woman was traveling west on Robison Road around 11:30 a.m. at the time, according to investigators.

She was attempting to turn south onto Old French Road when her motorcycle left the west shoulder of the road, State Police said.

It slid out from underneath from the driver before it came to a rest, troopers said.

She was taken to an Erie hospital and was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.

