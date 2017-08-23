Beat Beethoven 5K Run/Walk to Close Part of Downtown Erie Street Saturday

Part of downtown Erie street will close for the Erie Philharmonic's Beat Beethoven 5K Run/Walk Saturday.

State Street will close from North Park Row to South Park Row from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. August 26.

No parking will be allowed from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The 5K run/walk starts on State Street between North and South Park Rows, heads north on State to 5th, proceeds west on 5th to Sassafras, continues south on Sassafras to 6th, goes west on 6th to Cascade, heads south on Cascade to 10th, proceeds east on 10th to State and goes north on State back to Perry Square.

