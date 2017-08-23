Beat Beethoven 5K Run/Walk to Close Part of Downtown Erie Street - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Beat Beethoven 5K Run/Walk to Close Part of Downtown Erie Street Saturday

Posted: Updated:

Part of downtown Erie street will close for the Erie Philharmonic's Beat Beethoven 5K Run/Walk Saturday.

State Street will close from North Park Row to South Park Row from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. August 26.

No parking will be allowed from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The 5K run/walk starts on State Street between North and South Park Rows, heads north on State to 5th, proceeds west on 5th to Sassafras, continues south on Sassafras to 6th, goes west on 6th to Cascade, heads south on Cascade to 10th, proceeds east on 10th to State and goes north on State back to Perry Square.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com