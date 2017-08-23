Florida Man Waives Hearing for Indecent Exposure at Conneaut Lak - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Florida Man Waives Hearing for Indecent Exposure at Conneaut Lake Park

Posted: Updated:
John K. Rabac John K. Rabac

A Florida man charged with indecent exposure at Conneaut Lake Park in July is heading to trial.

John K. Rabac, 67, of Orlando, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning.

State Police charged Rabac with two counts of indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct with obscene language or gestures. They were all bound over.

Troopers responded to a report of a man exposing himself in the changing room behind the water park just after 3 p.m. July 9.

Rabac was taken into custody after State Police talked to the victims - a 25-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl.

He was released from the Crawford County Prison after posting $50,000 bond July 19, according to court records.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com