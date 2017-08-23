Florida Man Waives Hearing for Indecent Exposure at Conneaut Lake Park

A Florida man charged with indecent exposure at Conneaut Lake Park in July is heading to trial.

John K. Rabac, 67, of Orlando, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning.

State Police charged Rabac with two counts of indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct with obscene language or gestures. They were all bound over.

Troopers responded to a report of a man exposing himself in the changing room behind the water park just after 3 p.m. July 9.

Rabac was taken into custody after State Police talked to the victims - a 25-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl.

He was released from the Crawford County Prison after posting $50,000 bond July 19, according to court records.

