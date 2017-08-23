Local Representatives to Hold Senior Expos - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Local Representatives to Hold Senior Expos

Several state representatives for the local area are hosting senior expos.

Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D - Erie) will host his fifth annual free Senior Fair and Older Living Expo from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 28 at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.

Local and state organizations and exhibitors will provide health screenings, flu shots, veterans' benefits information and other useful resources.

Rep. Parke Wentling (R - Crawford, Erie, Lawrence, Mercer) is inviting senior citizens, family members and caregivers to attend an expo Thursday, August 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Parish Center in Girard.

About 70 vendors will be on hand to share information and answer questions.

Rep. Curt Sonney (R - Erie) is hosting expos in Harborcreek and Corry in September.

The Harborcreek Senior Expo is scheduled for Friday, September 1 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Harborcreek Fire Department Social Hall.

The Corry Senior Expo will be held Friday, September 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Corry Community Center.

Dozens of vendors from various state agencies, local government, businesses, health care organizations and nonprofits will be on hand for seniors.

Flu shots will be administered.

Life NWPA will be handing our free hotdogs and hamburgs at the Harborcreek and Corry expos.

The expos are free and no RSVP is required.

