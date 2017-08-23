Two from Detroit Convicted on Charges in Drug Bust

Two people from Detroit charged in a May 2016 drug bust were found guilty last week on most of the charges they faced.

Stephen Barry-Gibbons, 31, and Franzora Smith, 34, were both convicted Thursday on three felony and three misdemeanor drug charges and count of receiving stolen property.

They will be sentenced on the charges September 29.

Both also face a felony count of persons not to posses or use a firearm in the case. That charge will go to a non-jury trial.

Barry-Gibbons and Smith were among three people arrested during the May 19, 2016 drug bust. Police identified Barry-Gibbons as the kingpin.

Officers removed more than $90,000 worth of drugs from the streets during the bust.

Investigators seized more than 700 grams or $75,000 worth of crack and powder cocaine, nearly 100 grams of heroin with a street value of $18,000, four firearms - two of which were confirmed stolen, and $15,000 in cash.

At the time of his arrest, Barry-Gibbons was on parole. He spent 8 years in jail for a murder in New Castle.

Leiah Smith, 23, of Detroit, was also charged as part of the investigation. Smith was the girlfriend of Barry-Gibbons, according to police. The case against her remains open.

The arrests followed a two-month long undercover investigation by the Erie Police Vice Unit and District Attorney's Drug Task Force. Millcreek Police also assisted in the investigation.

