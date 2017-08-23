$700 Million Powerball Jackpot Means Erie Convenience Stores Are - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

$700 Million Powerball Jackpot Means Erie Convenience Stores Are Busy

Posted: Updated:

If you're looking forward to Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, you're not alone.

Millions of people across the country are hoping they're holding a lucky ticket, including lots of people in Erie.

The massive $700 Million jackpot means Powerball machines across the area are working overtime.

There was a steady flow of people buying tickets for Wednesday night's drawing at Dee's Cigar Store on State Street.

The $700 million dollar jackpot is the second largest prize in the history of the Powerball.

The odds of winning are one in 292 Million, but hey, someone's gotta win!

So that had lots of people taking a chance.

The jackpot is so high because no one has held a winning ticket since June, when a California man won nearly 450 Million dollars.

Despite the odds, many people buying tickets have bid dreams on what to do with their winnings, "Retire, my husband retired and I want to retire too," said Bonnie Steffey of Erie.

"I'd use if for my dialysis treatment, I just got approved for a kidney, so I'm just waiting on that, and that would help pay for my medical bills and everything," said David Horton of Erie. "Oh, if I won I would take a nice vacation after surgery," Horton added.

You have until the 10:30 cutoff Wednesday night to buy a ticket.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com