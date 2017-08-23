$700 Million Powerball Jackpot Means Erie Convenience Stores Are Busy

If you're looking forward to Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, you're not alone.

Millions of people across the country are hoping they're holding a lucky ticket, including lots of people in Erie.

The massive $700 Million jackpot means Powerball machines across the area are working overtime.

There was a steady flow of people buying tickets for Wednesday night's drawing at Dee's Cigar Store on State Street.

The $700 million dollar jackpot is the second largest prize in the history of the Powerball.

The odds of winning are one in 292 Million, but hey, someone's gotta win!

So that had lots of people taking a chance.

The jackpot is so high because no one has held a winning ticket since June, when a California man won nearly 450 Million dollars.

Despite the odds, many people buying tickets have bid dreams on what to do with their winnings, "Retire, my husband retired and I want to retire too," said Bonnie Steffey of Erie.

"I'd use if for my dialysis treatment, I just got approved for a kidney, so I'm just waiting on that, and that would help pay for my medical bills and everything," said David Horton of Erie. "Oh, if I won I would take a nice vacation after surgery," Horton added.

You have until the 10:30 cutoff Wednesday night to buy a ticket.