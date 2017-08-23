Man Dies from Injuries in Draft Horse Incident at Crawford Count - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Dies from Injuries in Draft Horse Incident at Crawford County Fair

Posted: Updated:

The operator of a wagon being pulled by a draft horse at the Crawford County Fair died from injuries he suffered Wednesday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Charles Burns, 64, of Saegertown, according to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell.

The accident was reported at the arena on the fairgrounds just before 1:30 p.m.

Burns was ejected from the wagon and ended up under the horse, Schell said.

He died from blunt force trauma to the head, the coroner said.

Burns was the owner of the horses, according to Schell.

He has also served as chairman of the draft horse department at the fair.

A member of the Crawford County Fair board could not comment on the incident. She said everything at the fair will continue as scheduled.

