Erie Playhouse Renovations Underway

Crews are now busy working on a major facelift at the Erie Playhouse.

Work began last week on the $1.8 million project.

It is focused on the stage, with crews building a new green room under the stage, sinking the orchestra pit, and installing new digital lighting.

Other work will include installing new restrooms and heating and air conditioning systems.

Donations are funding the upgrades.

And crews don't have a lot of time.

Everything is supposed to be done when the new season starts in the fall.

Erie Playhouse Executive Director Almi Clerkin said, "The time frame is right. We are working with Considine Biebel. they are working 20 hours a day to be sure we open Mamma Mia on our 101st season October 12th."