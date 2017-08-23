Diocese Launches New Erie Catholic School System

After years of planning, the Erie Catholic Diocese has officially launched the new Erie Catholic School System.

With classes set to begin next week, today, the Erie Catholic Diocese hosted a convocation for school employees at the Bayfront Convention Center, as they prepare for a new school year and new format.

“I’m very excited about this year,” said Erie Catholic School System Superintendent Jim Gallagher: "We're celebrating the culmination of multiple years of planning and preparation to get to this point."

The Erie Catholic Diocese will now implement its new comprehensive schools plan, known as Building in Truth and Love.

"We are no longer preparing as individual schools,” said Erie Catholic School System President Damon Finazzo. “We are preparing as one system, one family, moving forward together, and this is a really exciting time."

Under the new format, the Erie Catholic Diocese has condensed the nine parish based schools in Erie, into a six school system.

The six campuses that will remain open are Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Peace, St. Jude, St. George, St. James, and St.Luke.

"There's so many different things that we can leverage now,” said Finazzo. “It just gives more power and more strength and more energy to the whole system."

Three schools have been closed by the Erie Catholic Diocese, including St. Peter Cathedral School, St. Boniface, and Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

Villa Maria Elementary School, which was operated by the Sister's of St. Joseph, has also been closed.

The Erie Catholic Diocese will also be transforming Holy Family into Mother Teresa Academy, over Christmas break.

"Each of our schools is going to receive upgrades,” said Gallagher. “We'll begin soon. Signage is also going to be changing, so folks will be able to start to see those changes."

Classes are set to begin on Monday, August 28.