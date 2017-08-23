Millcreek Supervisor, Environmentalist, Comment on Waldameer Parking Lot Dispute

A Millcreek supervisor, and a local environmentalist, are speaking out about an Erie News Now story that aired yesterday. That's when the owner of Waldameer Park explained why he is intentionally side-stepping a Millcreek Township ordinance that calls for landscaping inside a new parking lot.

Our story received a lot of public response. A large majority of people, commenting on social media, believe Waldameer should not have to comply with the township's ordinance on landscaping. But, Millcreek Supervisor John Groh says the ordinance was adopted for a reason. He says, in addition to beautifying a parking lot, landscaping prevents the buildup of heat and also reduces rainwater runoff. His comments were echoed today by local environmentalist Diane Esser.

"So you have all the toxins and all the sediment that would head toward our lake, and that's not something we would want environmentally," she said.



Waldameer Owner Paul Nelson told Erie News Now yesterday that beautiful landscaping he installed on the outside of the parking lot should compensate for the lack of landscaping inside. But, Groh says Nelson knows the rules and the township will not grant Waldameer a special exemption. Groh says Nelson presented township supervisors with an engineer's drawing of the parking lot while it was in its planning stages two years ago. The drawing included the 5% landscaping required by the township ordinance. The supervisors approved that plan thus allowing the project to proceed.



Even though two years have passed, Groh says Nelson still must provide the landscaping.

"We have an ordinance to deal with. He knew that going into the project. We didn't come up with this plan. His engineers did. He approved it, and now he's changing," Groh said.

Nelson says he may go to court over the issue, or he may rip up the landscaping he did on the outside of the parking lot and put it on the inside. He could lose a bond totaling over $50,000, if the landscaping is not added. The township would use that money to do the job itself.