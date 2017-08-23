Perry Hi-Way Tries TV Ad Campaign for Recruiting - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Perry Hi-Way Tries TV Ad Campaign for Recruiting


Perry Hi-Way ad campaign Perry Hi-Way ad campaign

Perry Hi-Way Hose Company is at it again, trying something new to recruit more volunteer firefighters. This time, it's a television ad campaign, and its personal.

Engel O'Neill Advertising & Public Relations Agency is behind the answeryourcalling.org URL and media campaign. But  according to Nancy O'Neill, it's the real stories of Perry Hi-Way volunteers who give their time, that are unscripted and compelling. "If you just lecture them, or preach to them and say hey you better volunteer and help your community, that's not going to work," O'Neill said. "We just want someone to relate to the people who are volunteers, the people who are doing the job you want them to do...so all these stories are real, we simply went up there, we took their photos and I talked to them and said, why did you become a volunteer?"

Four stories are told in four different ads, from a volunteer who went on to become a ER doctor, to a husband and wife who met and married over a mutual love of helping others, or a young man volunteering as a step in his professional studies.

Perry Hi-Way responds to about 150 emergency calls a month. They have a roster of nine paid staff, with two on duty around the clock. Right now they have only 15 adult volunteers, and a couple of junior volunteers.  Perry Hi-Way President John Spaulding, that ER doctor featured in one of the ads, hopes the campaign will help them double the numbers, with their real stories as inspiration. "If we could double our numbers to thirty active volunteers...that you can count on them to be active and show up for the emergency calls, thirty would be a good number with our paid staff," Spaulding said.

Perry Hi-Way will take a new approach to their open house at their Robison Road East fire hall on September 30, creating a "volunteer experience."  People age 18 and older will be able to put on gear, go into their fire training smoke house, climb ladders and more to see if they might like to "Answer Your Calling."

