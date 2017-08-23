Former Presque Isle Police Sergeant, West Lake Fire Chief Rob Vitron Dies

Rob Vitron, a former Presque Isle Park Police sergeant who also served 45 years with West Lake Fire Department, has died at age 67.

Vitron served 30 years with Presque Isle Police and went on to become fire chief at West Lake. He held every elected office possible for the volunteer department.

He was instrumental in helping to form and organize Millcreek Paramedic Service. Vitron worked as an EMT and served on the board.

His interest in public service began with a desire to follow in his father's footsteps by serving West Lake Fire Department.

He never stopped learning and serving.

"I'd say his interest actually started with his father and then just continued to grow and he continued to show interest in all facets of public safety and just was passionate and spent a lot of time all the work that he did throughout the years," said friend and public safety coworker Bob Mitchell. "I'm going to miss him."

A funeral mass is planned for 11 a.m. Friday at Saint Patrick's Church.

