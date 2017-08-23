Local Artist Turns Heads with His Animalistic Chainsaw Sculptures

Scott Dow has always been an artist, studying various art forms throughout his life, but it wasn't until eight years ago that he found his niche.

"I had a friend whose dad was a carver, and they said something about him making money, and I thought, 'I could make some money doing carvings.' I just started doing a little bit, and I fell in love with it," said Dow.

Dow went full time with his business, Animalistic Chainsaw Carving, five years ago. While half of his work is custom orders, he always keeps his inventory stocked with the favorites.

"This week I may be doing owls, and next week I may be doing wolves and eagles. As you learn what sells, you get better," he explained.

Dow says he's fallen in love with the art form because of the speed it takes him to complete a project. For example, an eagle will only take him about one-to-two hours to complete from start to finish.

"It's a lot like drawing, charcoal drawing is a lot of fun, because you can rip things out really quick and get some cool studies going. Chainsaw you can do big pieces in a reasonable amount of time," said Dow.

The eye-catching horse and big foot outside of his shop took about ten days to complete, whereas with other material he says it could take several months. Some his favorite pieces to create are the life-like zombies, but one of his most memorable, was for a team competition in Germany. He designed, and with the help of two friends, created a full size horse and rider.

"It turned out really neat, and it was a tremendous learning experience, so that's why it's one of my favorites."

Although he's an extraordinary artist who has won numerous awards, he said there is always room to grow.