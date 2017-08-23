Friday Night Feature: Bradley Carver is the Up and Coming Artist Erie has been Waiting for

Bradley Carver is one young artist who is not only being classically trained in opera and musical theatre, he is reaching for the stars to fulfill his dreams as a performer.

Erie News Now welcomed Carver on to our set for our weekly Friday Night Feature to talk about who he is as an artist.

Carver is currently attending Mercyhurst University to further develop his skills in music performance.

In an on-set interview, Carver recalls the first time at a very young age when he hears a cast recording of a show that changed his world. From that moment on, he has focused his energy in developing his vocal, acting, and dance skills, and getting involved in as much performance and theatre as he can to live out his dreams.

Right now, Carver can be found performing locally in Erie at a variety of shows on the Merychurst University campus and throughout the community as well.

A Facebook page and website are currently in the developmental stages and will soon be made available for fans to follow and find out where Bradley Carver will be next. In the mean time, you can follow him on his YouTube page to hear his bass/baritone voice ring through the speakers of your electronic device.