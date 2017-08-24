Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper Opens Campaign Headquarte - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper Opens Campaign Headquarters in Re-election Bid

Posted: Updated:

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper opened her campaign headquarter with a ribbon cutting Wednesday evening.

The office is located at 4815 Peach Street.

Dahlkemper is seeking a second, four-year term to the county's highest elected office.

"After Labor Day, we are going to take this company to the next level," said Dahlkemper. "That's when you will see me at your door. We'll have volunteers on the phone fielding your support."

She faces Republican Art Oligeri in this fall's general election.

Oligeri is the managing partner of Meeker Marshall Shoe Fly in Summit Township.

