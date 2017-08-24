Access Plans Presented for Route 99 - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Access Plans Presented for Route 99

Posted: Updated:

The public got a chance Wednesday evening to see plans for access along Route 99.

It covers the Route 99 from Interchange to Hershey Roads and Hershey Road from Route 99 to Peach Street.

The meeting at Perry Hi-Way Hose Company allowed residents, commuters, business owners and other stakeholder to give their input and ideas.

Representatives from the Erie County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) gave a presentation and took questions.

