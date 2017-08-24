Crawford County Fair to Use Different Ride Operator Next Year

The Crawford County Fair will use a different ride operator next year, according to published reports in the Meadville Tribune.

Bates Brothers Amusements from Wintersville, Ohio currently operates the rides.

The fair board was informed Tuesday the company will not be able to return next year due to other scheduled events in Ohio.

This is the second year Bates Brothers has provided the amusement rides.

No ride operator for 2018 has been announced.

