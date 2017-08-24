McKean Hose Company Implements Changes to Improve Response to Emergencies

McKean Hose Company Wednesday announced two new changes coming to the volunteer fire department.

An ambulance will be located at the station to assist Central County Paramedics with calls in McKean, Edinboro and Franklin Township.

The fire department will also implement an incident response team. Several other departments across the area have added this to assist with daytime calls.

It will lease two members from West Ridge Fire Department to work at the station during the day.

The department said it is needed because of low member numbers.

"This is not a McKean Hose Company issue. This is not just Erie County, or a Crawford County," said Jim Pyle, deputy chief of McKean Hose Company and president for Central County Paramedics. "This is a state and national crisis."

"Most volunteers are working during normal Monday through Friday jobs," said Dan Ouellet, chief of West Ridge Fire Department. "It keeps them away from being able to volunteer during the daytime, so we had to find solution."

They will respond to ambulance and fire calls and be able to assist other departments.

