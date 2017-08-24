McKean Hose Company Implements Changes to Improve Response to Em - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

McKean Hose Company Implements Changes to Improve Response to Emergencies

Posted: Updated:

McKean Hose Company Wednesday announced two new changes coming to the volunteer fire department.

An ambulance will be located at the station to assist Central County Paramedics with calls in McKean, Edinboro and Franklin Township.

The fire department will also implement an incident response team. Several other departments across the area have added this to assist with daytime calls.

It will lease two members from West Ridge Fire Department to work at the station during the day.

The department said it is needed because of low member numbers.

"This is not a McKean Hose Company issue. This is not just Erie County, or a Crawford County," said Jim Pyle, deputy chief of McKean Hose Company and president for Central County Paramedics. "This is a state and national crisis."

"Most volunteers are working during normal Monday through Friday jobs," said Dan Ouellet, chief of West Ridge Fire Department. "It keeps them away from being able to volunteer during the daytime, so we had to find solution."

They will respond to ambulance and fire calls and be able to assist other departments.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com