Family, Friends Remember Man Killed in Crawford County Fair Accident

The annual Crawford County Fair has been entertaining families for more than 70 years, but a tragedy Wednesday overshadowed that atmosphere.

Friends and family remembered the life of Charles Burns Wednesday night during a gathering in the same arena he showed draft horses for decades.

"I can't say enough good about him," said Clint Hoffman of the saddle horse committee. "He was always good. He put his heart and soul into it."

"He lived for it," said Julie Hobson, chairperson of the fair's light horse pony department. "He was so passionate. His family was always there with him because his wife was part of it, his daughter, his son-in-law. It was a family affair."

The 64-year-old Saegertown man died Wednesday afternoon after he was ejected from a wagon during a youth draft hitch show and landed under the horses.

He was taken to Meadville Medical Center where Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell pronounced him dead just minutes later from blunt force trauma to the head.

"They were just coming from the show when the accident happened," said Diana Perry, fair board director and treasuer.

Burns was a longtime chair of the fair's draft horse department.

For years, he dreamed of a draft horse show that became reality at the fair just Tuesday.

Because there were a lot of people in the arena at the time of the fatal accident, the Crawford County Fair board is bringing in a crisis team to help people cope with that sudden death.

"A lot of individuals saw what happened, so we felt it was best to bring someone in to help them through the crisis," said Perry.

Burns was the owner of the horse, according to Schell.

Those who knew Burns call his passion for his work a lasting legacy.

"One of the things he wanted to see was the six-hitch classic that happened last night, so it's great that was able to occur," said Hobson.

"This was his passion, keeping the draft horses and the hitch classes together," said Hoffman. "He done (sic) a wonderful job at it."

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.