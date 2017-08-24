Sheriffs Search for Wanted Suspects 08-24-17

Each week, Erie News Now teams up with area law enforcement to help land wanted suspects behind bars.

This week, they're searching for Gwyn Steger, 37. Sheriffs want her on the charge aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI.

They are also looking for Laura Bush, 29. She's wanted on a probation violation warrant on the original charge of theft.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Erie County Sheriff's Warrant Division at 451-7436.