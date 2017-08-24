Millcreek School District Heads Back to School With New Times and Bus Routes

Students in the Millcreek School District are officially headed back to school this morning, but some may get a little more sleep than usual.

Summer vacation is officially over for the students in the Millcreek School District, but as they head to the bus stops many may be in for a little different commute than they are used to.



This year, the Millcreek School District has completely redone their bus routes and staggered the start times of their schools.

The high school day is going to run from 7:50 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. Previously, first bell for high school students was at 7:25 a.m. The elementary school days will run from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The biggest change however, is the transportation. All of bus routes in the district has been changed in order to streamline service and save some significant money. The change comes after the district bus routes were recently audited by transportation experts at the Pennsylvania School Board Association.

Superintendent, Bill Hall tells me that due to the magnitude of the change, there is bound to be some confusion with these new routes, but feels confident they will work out.

Hall is asking for your patience in the beginning while things get ironed out.

“We think we have most of the issues resolved, but we run 90 buses in the district and cover 6,000 miles a day,” said Superintendent, Bill Hall.

“When you factor in the fact that we changed some routes and changed some bus stops and times it's going to be an adjustment for everybody so I would just ask for patience, Hall added.”