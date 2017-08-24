Police Ask for Help to Identify Man in Theft of Money at YMCA

Erie Police are asking for your help to identify a person of interest in the theft of money at the Glenwood YMCA.

The theft happened August 15, 2017.

He is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-40s.

The man identified himself as Jaime Pinedo to the YMCA, but it is believe to be a fake name, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Holmes at 814-870-1503.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.