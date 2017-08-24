Opening Mass at Gannon University - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Opening Mass at Gannon University

Posted: Updated:

A new academic school year is underway at Gannon University, and on Thursday, the Catholic school celebrated with an opening mass.

The 'Opening Mass of the Holy Spirit' is a tradition at Gannon University.

It's actually a catholic school tradition, dating back 500 years.

Bishop Lawrence Persico took part in Thursday's mass on Gannon's campus.

Faculty and students gathered for the mass that happens every year at the beginning of a new semester, "The faculty the students gather to have mass and evoke the Holy Spirit, the gifts of the Holy Spirit, especially wisdom on the upcoming academic year. So it's a a way of placing ourselves before God, and saying 'every good thing comes from You,'" said Rev. Michael Kesicki the Associate Vice President at Gannon University. "We do this together, so it's a posture of humility, and it's also a moment of gratitude for the students who are with us, and a commitment on our part that we will be with you on this academic journey and journey of human formation," Rev. Kesicki continued.

Wednesday was the first day of classes at Gannon University.

