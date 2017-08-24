$1.25M Grant Awarded to Chautauqua County/Dunkirk Airport

The Chautauqua County/Dunkirk Airport will received a $1,254,174 grant from the United States Department of Transportation for improvements and upgrades, U.S. Congressman Tom Reed announced Thursday.

The money will be used to reconstruct the the airport's taxiway and taxiway lighting.

"Airports are an important driver in our regional economy and a vital part of our national transportation infrastructure," Reed said. "I care about making sure they have the funds necessary to operate in a safe and efficient manner, and this grant will help the Chautauqua County/Dunkirk Airport to continue to do that."

