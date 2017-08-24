$1.25M Grant Awarded to Chautauqua County/Dunkirk Airport - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

$1.25M Grant Awarded to Chautauqua County/Dunkirk Airport

Posted: Updated:

The Chautauqua County/Dunkirk Airport will received a $1,254,174 grant from the United States Department of Transportation for improvements and upgrades, U.S. Congressman Tom Reed announced Thursday.

The money will be used to reconstruct the the airport's taxiway and taxiway lighting.

"Airports are an important driver in our regional economy and a vital part of our national transportation infrastructure," Reed said. "I care about making sure they have the funds necessary to operate in a safe and efficient manner, and this grant will help the Chautauqua County/Dunkirk Airport to continue to do that."

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com