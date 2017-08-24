Massage Parlor Robbery Suspect Held for Trial

A suspect charged with robbing an Erie massage parlor is heading to trial.

Muhammed Shogar, 27, is facing a long list of charges including robbery, terroristic threats, and firearms not to be carried without a license.

On June 9, police accuse Shogar of robbing the Esquire II massage parlor on West 26th Street.

According to the criminal complaint, Shogar and another man paid for massages.

Police say Shogar paid for a room and told an employee that he wanted to have sex.

When the employee declined, investigators say Shogar pulled out a gun, put it to another employees head and demanded his money back.

Police say Shogar robbed two employees and left. Shogar turned himself in, shortly after the incident.

Erie 6th Ward District Judge Dominick DiPaolo ordered all charges to be bound over for trial.

Shogar’s being held in the Erie County Prison on $100,000 bound.

