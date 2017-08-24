Shooting Suspect Jailed After Turning Himself Into Police - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Shooting Suspect Jailed After Turning Himself Into Police

   A man wanted in connection to a shooting this week on Erie's eastside, has turned himself in and is now jailed on a number of charges. Police say              36 year old Kevin Clanton fired a shot at a man after a fight Thursday morning at 1:00. 
    Police say Clanton hit a female in the face. a relative of that female confronted Clanton. Cops say Clanton pulled out a gun and shot the man in the leg. Clanton then fled the scene, leaving behind his wallet. a shell casing was also found
    Erie police say Clanton turned himself in at 8:45 Thursday night. 
He's now in the Erie County Prison on charges including aggravated assault possessing an instrument of crime, and reckless endangerment. He also facing gun charges because he was not cleared to carry a weapon at the time of the shooting, based on a prior conviction. 

