Lineup for Global Summit IX Announced

The Jefferson Educational Society announced Thursday the lineup for Global Summit IX.

The series brings nationally and internationally renowned authors, researchers, scientists and scholars to Erie to discuss politics, history, medicine, literature, technology, social sciences and more.

This year's lineup includes community development expert Angela Blanchard and The Weekly Standard's Jay Cost.

The Global Summit lasts two weeks. It starts Thursday, November 2 and runs through Friday, November 17.

All events start at 7:30 p.m. The speakers include:

Thursday, November 2: Brookings Institution Centennial Scholar Bruce Katz on his forthcoming book

on his forthcoming book Monday, November 6: Chief Executive of BakerRipley in Houston and globally recognized expert in community development Angela Blanchard will present Erie: You're Welcome - Global Disruption and the Rise of Cities

will present Wednesday, November 8: Author and senior writer at The Weekly Standard Jay Cost will present Linking Founding Father to Issues of the Day: Focus on Alexander Hamilton and James Madison

will present Thursday, November 9: C-SPAN Senior Executive Producer Steve Scully will lead a media panel discussion featuring members from Washington Press Corps

will lead a media panel discussion featuring members from Washington Press Corps Friday, November 10: An Evening with Douglas Brinkley , Presidential historian, author and professor of history at Rice University

, Presidential historian, author and professor of history at Rice University Monday, November 13: President of the American Institute for Contemporary German Studies in Washington, D.C. Jackson Janes will present The End of One Era, The Start of Another: German-American Relations in the Age of Trump

will present Tuesday, November 14: Acting director of U.S. Secretary of State's Office of Global Food Security Caitlin Welsh will present Feeding the World in the 21st Century

will present Thursday, November 16: Co-founder and president of Biotech without Borders Ellen Jorgensen will present Biohacking: Is Do-It-Yourself Tech the Future of Science?

will present Friday, November 17: Lt. General James Dubik, Ret., President/CEO of Dubik Associates will present The Pre-Something Period, America's Leadership Challenge.

You can register or learn more here or by calling 814-459-8000.

