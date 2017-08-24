Erie Homecoming Hopes to Encourage Ideas and Investment - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Homecoming Hopes to Encourage Ideas and Investment

About a dozen former Erie residents today were featured speakers in the second annual Erie Homecoming and Business Showcase sponsored by the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership.

They spoke about how their time in Erie influenced their careers and contributed to their success.

And they gave their ideas about ways for Erie to overcome problems and move forward.

Organizers hope the speakers become ambassadors for Erie in their travels.

And they also hope the event could lead to investment dollars for local companies or projects.

Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership President-CEO Barbara Chaffee said, "We believe long term it could impact investments in the Erie region by those who come to experience Erie and see in the decades that many of them have not been here."

Erie modeled the business homecoming after a successful event in Detroit.

