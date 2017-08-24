Plans Moving Along For Indoor Farmers Market

Work is underway to beautify the outside of the PACA Building on State Street. But, much work has to be done on the inside for Jonathan D'Silva's dream to come true. He wants top see Erie's first indoor farmer's market open up at the location.

"You go to big cities everywhere else, Cleveland, Buffalo, there are farmers markets. There's nothing here in quite the same vein of what we were looking for. So we were like, 'Lets just create it ourselves," D'Silva said.

D'Silva teamed up with Faith Kindig, who runs an urban farming initiative called Erie Sprouts. Together, they formed a non profit called The Oasis Project. They envision a place where local farmers could bring their produce to 1501 State Street to sell it.

"So, providing a place where they can sell, they can rent a space daily, weekly, or monthly. It really provides that flexibility to meet the farmers needs," says Kindig.

Meat and baked goods would be also sold. The market would have a cafe where up- and-coming musicians could perform. Also, artists and entrepreneurs would be welcome to set up a booth.



The only thing standing in the way is money for renovations to the inside of the building. A GoFundMe page, with a $30,000 goal, has been set up.

"My dream was to have it open two months ago." D'Silva said. "The reality is it's probably not going to be until next growing season. So, depending on how long it takes to raise money, we'll start construction and get things up and going. We may be able to start this winter."

If the idea takes off with farmers and customers, plans are to expand operations at the PACA building. Donations can be made by going to the GoFundMe site and searching for 'The Oasis Project.'

The plan for the farmer's market coincides with the City of Erie recently allowing urban farming to be conducted in certain neighborhoods.

