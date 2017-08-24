Contractor Charged with Theft & Fraud

An Erie contractor charged with theft and fraud is heading to trial.

On Thursday, Darryl Baideme, 39, waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Baideme is facing charges of home improvement fraud, deceptive business practices, and theft by unlawful taking.

"I never stole a dime,” said Baideme. “I'd like to be able to fix this situation."

As owner of Baideme Construction, investigators accuse him of receiving advanced payments for services, but failing to complete the work.

Baideme says many of the accusations began, after a Facebook page was created, bashing his business.

“I’m here, I have the money to be able to do it,” said Baideme. “The problem is, they want to make the hearing so it just takes it to trial, so I don’t get the opportunity to give them the money to be able to pay the customer back.”

In this case, Jeff Woodel, who is the owner of Auto Body World on West 26th Street, says he paid Baideme $3,000 last year, to put a new roof on his business.

"I'm real surprised,” said Woodel. “I thought Darryl, being a friend, he wouldn't turn around and screw a friend."

Woodel says the project was never completed.

"You can't be turning around and ripping people off,” said Woodel. “I mean, if you get money to do a job, you should do the job."

Earlier this month, Baideme was found guilty of six different counts of theft and fraud.

Baideme says despite the accusations against him, he wants to make things right with his customers.

“I’m willing to do whatever I have to do,” said Baideme. “I'll face whatever I have to face, move forward, and I'm not a bad person. If you really know me, I do hard work and I have hundreds of other customers that are very, very happy. So, I'm willing to stand here and fight, and do what I have to do."