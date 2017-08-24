2017 Back to School Start Dates - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

2017 Back to School Start Dates

Students will soon go back to many schools across northwestern Pennsylvania.

Classes resume Monday, August 28 in the Erie City School District along with Erie Catholic Schools.

Kids at Girard, Fort LeBoeuf, General McLane, Harborcreek, Wattsburg, Northwestern and North East schools return Tuesday, August 29.

Classes resume Wednesday, August 30 for Fairview, Iroquois, Penncrest and Crawford Central students.

Tidioute Community Charter School started classes Wednesday, August 24, but the Warren School District starts after Labor Day on Tuesday, September 5.

Millcreek Township schools started Thursday, August 24.

