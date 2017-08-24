Local Doctor Pushes for Alternatives to Opioids As Epidemic Grows

Four out of five heroin users started on prescription opioids. The National Safety Council also reported in 2016, more than 1.9 million Americans were addicted to opioid painkillers.

Saint Vincent pain management physician, Dr. Theodore Gary Eckman is one of the many doctors fighting the epidemic.

"From both a state and a nationwide perspective, there are new policies and guidelines that help guide clinicians about when, and when they should not be prescribing opioids for different conditions," said Dr. Eckman.

He said while there are several drugs linked to the opioid epidemic, the most common are Hydrocodone, and Fetanyl, both which can be used to treat pain.

Dr. Eckman and his colleagues first refer to other methods, which include physical therapy, medications not of the opioid family, and procedures such as nerve blocks, radio frequency ablation, and spinal cord stimulation.

"In interventional pain management, we actually view opioid medications as sort of a last line of therapy," he said.

Dr. Eckman said they have seen an increase in patients coming in who have mis-used opiods, or been incorrectly prescribed in the past.

"We work with the patients to try to bring them down to a more appropriate level or to take them off opioids all together," said Dr. Eckman.

He adds, physicians never really needed opioids to treat pain anyway.

"Over the past few weeks I have written zero scripts for opioids, and yet my patients are doing better."