Students, faculty tour Erie High School during open house

With their schedules in hand, it didn't take long for some Erie High School students to find their way around their new classrooms.

"This started at 6 o'clock, but we had people going in here at 5-5:15," said Michael Pisano, Erie High School principal.

Thursday's open house, the first chance for many of the 2,300 students to see their new school firsthand.

"Yeah I'm kind of nervous," said Imarrhea Lopez, an Erie High sophomore. "I'll just have to let it play out and see how it goes."

It's just one of two high schools left in the erie school district, following a year-long consolidation process, which merged East, Strong Vincent and Central Tech, into Erie High School.

Royals cheerleader Imarrhea Lopez attended east last year. She begins her sophomore year on Monday.

"East and SV, we're like rivals I guess. But to come together, it's been a good experience, a fun experience," she said.

And that bond, stretching across town to Collegiate Academy, and includes a popular change among students.

"The only change is the dress code, which I like because I don't have to wear a button-up and school clothes no more (sic)," said Amaya Grady, a Collegiate Academy sophomore.

But the open house did not include the "C-Wing" on the school's north side. It's still under construction following the fire in may that heavily damaged several technical classrooms.

Work on the C-wing is expected to continue into the early part of the school year. In the meantime, the district will bring in mobile outdoor classrooms until that work is complete.

"We're going to see how things go at the start of the year and see where we have to put students," said Pisano.

But as school approaches, the school spirit at Erie High School is already alive and well.