Hurricane Harvey Has Distant Loved Ones Preparing for Disaster

ANGLETON, Tx -

There is some concerning weather forecast for our loved ones in Texas. 

Hurricane Harvey, is expected to hit land as a category 3. This weekend. people in southwest to south central Texas are getting out of the way.
Evacuations jammed I-37 N, heading away from the gulf coast toward San Antonio. 
Weather experts say Harvey will bring widespread rain and flooding to south central Texas.
Local officials have announced a mandatory evacuation in areas expected to be hardest hit.
Thursday, Erie News Now, Amanda Post, spoke with Michelle Bennett. 
She and her husband, Randy, are Union City natives, who now live in Angleton, Tx. They told us how they are preparing for the storm.

In an over the phone interview Bennett said, 

"We're going to hunker down here at the house. My son is coming over with his family and I've got another friend with her family, they're going to be coming over..."

She then added,

"You don't know the devastation that it's going to cause until it actually hits. I'm assuming we'll probably be without power at least a few days."

Erie News Now First Warning Weather team will be keeping a close eye on Hurricane Harvey, and will keep you updated on the latest as the storm progresses.

