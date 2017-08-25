Hurricane Harvey Has Distant Loved Ones Preparing for Disaster

A man called 911 around 11:22 a.m. to report his pickup truck was hit by a bullet as they drove on Snake Forest Road to the Wiltsie Road State Lands in North Harmony.More >>
It happened around 7:45 p.m. between Keystone Drive and Douglas Parkway.More >>
Bidders are doing more than just gunning for a good deal on a Christmas gift as the auction serves to help fund the very department hosting the event, something that has become all-too crucial.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police say high speed led to a crash tonight in Greene Township Friday night.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating three cases in the last month at Peach Street businesses in Summit Township.More >>
James Landgon, of Wattsburg, bagged a 691-pound male bear with a rifle in Cherry Grove Township, Warren County. It is the second largest bear taken by hunters during this year's four-day bear season.More >>
Sheriff's deputies and the Sherman Fire Department were called to the 2900 block of Armenian Road in Sherman at 5:24 p.m.More >>
