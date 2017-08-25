Police Investigate Robbery at Famous Hair Salon - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Police Investigate Robbery at Famous Hair Salon

Police are looking into a reported robbery at an Erie hair salon.

They say it happened at the Famous Hair salon, in a small shopping plaza on East 38th street around 8 p.m. Thursday.

A female employee told police that a man with a bandana over his face took a cash deposit bag from her outside the salon.

Police say there was no weapon involved and nobody was hurt.

That suspect search continues.

