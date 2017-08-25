Local Nonprofits Receive Erie Gives Fundraiser Money - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Local Nonprofits Receive Erie Gives Fundraiser Money

Millions of dollars worth of donations are now in the hands of local nonprofits. It's a result of the successful Erie Gives fundraiser that happened earlier this month.

At a huge check presentation Friday morning at the Erie Zoo, the money from the 7th annual Erie Community Foundation fundraiser was distributed to 374 nonprofits.

This record-breaking year for the campaign saw $4.4 million raised by 7,685 donors. The average donation was around $550 dollars.

It was raised through a combination of personal and corporate donations. The money will help the nonprofits continue to work and support the Erie community.

"The original goals of Erie Gives were to demonstrate the power of social media, going back 7 years. To help nonprofits get new donors, younger donors and demonstrate that we can do great things if we work together," says The President of the Erie Community Foundation Michael Batchelor.

Donations came from across 41 states. That's up from 26 last year.

