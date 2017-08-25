LECOM Provides Free Dental Cleanings for Kids - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

LECOM Provides Free Dental Cleanings for Kids

Students heading back to school will have healthy smiles thanks to the LECOM School of Dental Medicine.

Healthy Smiles provides free dental screenings, cleanings and fluoride treatments for kids and teens ages 2 through 17.

LECOM also provided the children with dolls to show them how to prevent tooth decay.

The director of the dental school said tooth decay is the number one reason why many children take off from school.

