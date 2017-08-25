Erie Seawolves to hold #AlternativeFacts Night

The Erie Seawolves will be celebrating their 2016 title run and passing out their championship rings, Friday.

You may not remember the Seawolves winning a championship, but don't tell the team that. The Seawolves are hosting what they are calling "alternative facts night"

Alternative facts have become a part of popular culture and the team thought it would be fun to play on that. Friday, the Seawolves will celebrate facts that the team knows to be true, even if some media outlets may dispute them.

The game will be filled of course with laughs and pranks, but the team will also be raising money for a good cause.

“We're raising money for the partnership for Erie City Schools. The team has been wearing these ‘Fauxback Friday’ jerseys all season long, every Friday night at home. We’re going to auction those off tonight and the proceeds are going to benefit the partnership,” said Assistant General Manager, Greg Gania.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a championship ring of their own. The Seawolves encourage fans to come early as they are expecting the largest crowd in UPMC Park history, 1.2 Million.