State Police to Host the First 'Sunny Day Camp' in Erie Area

Pennsylvania State Police are hosting an upcoming camp, to reach out to children and adults with special needs all throughout the area.

It's a spin off of their Camp Cadet program.

That week-long summer camp, run by Troopers, reaches out to young kids.

Teaching them about hard work and discipline, and they have lots of fun too.

But some children with disabilities, aren't physically able to participate in Camp Cadet.

So that's why "Sunny Day Camp" was created, for children and adults with disabilities.

And for the first time, Erie's Troop E is taking part, "This camp and Camp Cadet are both really important because we're bringing children, and adults especially for his program, and they're coming in to have a positive relationship with law enforcement and also with and other first responders as well, in a positive atmosphere," said PSP Trooper Cindy Owens.

Sunny Day Camp is set for Saturday, September 16th on the campus of Edinboro University, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. rain or shine. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. and a caregiver or parent has to be with their child for the day.

The camp is free to residents of Erie, Crawford, Warren or Venango counties.

Lunch will be provided and participants will also receive a certificate and a free T-Shirt.

To sign up, volunteer, or donate to the camp, go to sunnydaycamp.org and register for the Troop E event.