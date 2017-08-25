One of Erie's Oldest Homes Was Neglected, Now Being Renovated

A man called 911 around 11:22 a.m. to report his pickup truck was hit by a bullet as they drove on Snake Forest Road to the Wiltsie Road State Lands in North Harmony.More >>
It happened around 7:45 p.m. between Keystone Drive and Douglas Parkway.More >>
We’ve made it through Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, and now look to Cyber Monday. One local business was able to take advantage of all three.More >>
It was reported around 2:30 p.m. near West 32nd and Poplar in Erie.More >>
James Landgon, of Wattsburg, bagged a 691-pound male bear with a rifle in Cherry Grove Township, Warren County. It is the second largest bear taken by hunters during this year's four-day bear season.More >>
