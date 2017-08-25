One of Erie's Oldest Homes Was Neglected, Now Being Renovated

One of Erie's oldest and most historic homes has been the victim of neglect, but is is now being renovated. It's the Cochran Homestead on Myrtle, near Peach Street.

The home was foreclosed by Wells Fargo Bank early this year. They didn't want the house, so instead, the bank gave it to Community Shelter Services along with a $10,000 donation.

The Cochran Homestead was built in 1801 by John Cochran, Revolutionary War soldier, businessman, judge, and state assemblyman. Cochran Street, which is nearby, was once part of his property. A U.S. President, Zachary Taylor, once visited here.



The historic house is now being renovated, and will eventually be home to two families who have battled homelessness and are getting back on their feet. The $10,000 from Wells Fargo Bank was used to install a new roof. Volunteers from GE Transportation have been working for the past few months doing demolition work on the inside, and clean-up work on the outside. Volunteers from Glenwood United Methodist Church, across the street, are also helping out.



Mark Alexa, Executive Director of Community Shelter Services, says a fund raising campaign will be needed to put on the finishing touches.

"We're going to put in a big push to get some money to do the kitchens, do the bathrooms, and do the electric, and the heating and air conditioning. So we're looking for funds. Always looking for funds," he said.



Alexa says It may take a year to finish the project.

