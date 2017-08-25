Erie Arena Floor Ice Being Installed for Otters Pre-Season Train - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Arena Floor Ice Being Installed for Otters Pre-Season Training

It may still be summer, and sunny, but ice is being installed inside the Erie Insurance Arena for Erie Otters team. Otters camp begins Tuesday, August 29 and a 25 person crew has been working since 7 a.m. on Friday to build the ice in preparation for that pre-season training. 

Assistant Sports Facilities Director of the Erie Insurance Arena, Ed Snyder, says, "We put down about an 1/8 of an inch of ice just clear on the concrete and then we put another 1/8 of an inch down that's white and we seal that in before we put the lines and logos and when we're all done its about an inch and a half thick." 

The otters are coming off an an outstanding season, and are the reigning J. Ross Robertson Cup Champs. Their first game of the 2017-2018 season is September 21st.  

