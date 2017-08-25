Police Seek Public's Help to Identify Final of Three Armed Robbe - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Police Seek Public's Help to Identify Final of Three Armed Robbery Suspects

Erie Police are hoping you can help identify who they are calling the last in a trio of robbery suspects. Police say this male was with two females back in July. This is one of two photos of him found on the phone of one of those females who are now both charged in the armed robbery. They are Cierra Stovall and Jenee Smith, both of Erie. Police say the women are in their 20's and its believed this suspect is, too.

The photos were taken between July 29th and 30th. Police say the robbery happened on the 30th on east 20th Street in Erie, after the three robbed someone of jewelry, a wallet, shoes and keys. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bogart with the Erie Police at (814) 870-1191. 

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
