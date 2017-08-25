Local Red Cross Volunteers Deploy to Texas

David Morneau of Edinboro was one of two local Red Cross volunteers to deploy to Texas on Friday. He received the mass email in the morning, and flew off for Houston at 6:00 p.m. Morneau has been a volunteer since 2008, but this is first deployment.

"I'm nervous about what I'm going to see, and how people are going to be. I'm going down there to help people, and that's what I'm considered about," said Morneau.

The Red Cross deployment comes as conditions worsen along the Texas Gulf Coast as Hurricane Harvey strengthens into a major hurricane. Once safe, the Red Cross will send the volunteers to assist those in need.

"I'm either going to be in shelter, helping people sign in, and get everything there to be help those people, or I'm going to be out doing feeding," he said.

While many volunteers will be in Texas, helping victims, Morneau said how others back home can do their part in showing their support.

"I guess the biggest thing I could say is we all need your support and prayers, just to make it so we're safe down there," said Morneau.

In Western Pennsylvania, 12 Red Cross volunteers have been deployed to Texas. It is expected more will head down in the upcoming days.