Erie Man Pleads Guilty in Meat Cleaver Attack

An Erie man charged with attacking a man with a meat cleaver returned to court to enter a plea.

Nassir Al-Zamly, 45, pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of aggravated assault.

He faces up to ten years in prison when sentenced.

It stemmed from an incident near East 11th and Parade in Erie in March.

Al-Zamly was fighting with a woman when her boyfriend got involved.

That's when officers say Al-Zamly attack him with a meat cleaver.

The victim was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening head wound.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.