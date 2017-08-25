Late Field Goal Gives Harbor Creek Battle of the Bridge Title

The annual Battle of the Bridge between Harbor Creek and Iroquois lived up to the week one hype, as a late Braves turnover turned into a Harbor Creek field goal and a Huskie win, 17-15.

The two teams traded touchdowns in the first half with Tarrell Clark scampering for a 73-yard run for the Braves, while Sam Sallot took in a long pass from Lucas Folmar.

Harbor Creek opened the scoring in the second half, as after driving down the field, Folmar manged to run his way around the edge and in for a 1-yd touchdown to give the Huskies a 14-7 lead.

Harbor Creek was marching again late in the third quarter until Zach Mosbacher lost hold of the ball and Clark picked it up for Iroquois and ran it 71 yards back for the touchdown. Clark was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct, so Iroquois was forced to go for two. On the ensuing play, Mike Lasher found Tyler Klinzing from 15 yards out for two, 15-14 the Braves moved in front.

Iroquois was looking to run out the clock late in the fourth, but a fumbled snap gave Harbor Creek back the ball and life with under five minutes to play.

"We had all the confidence in the world that our defense would get a stop there," said Lucas Folmar.

The Huskies marched down the field, aided by two long Folmar runs. Then with just 53 seconds left, Jason Bratt hit a 33-yard field goal to put harbor Creek in front 17-15.

"We just got that fumble back and we had to take it down the field and take it down and put it in, or at least kick a field goal like we did, just go up by two points."

Iroquois had one last try from the Harbor Creek 34 yard line, but the Lasher pass was batted down and Harbor Creek claimed the 2017 Battle of the Bridge crown.

"With third and six, I thought in the back of my mind if we get to the 15 yard line, we're going to have a pretty good chance with JT [Jason Bratt] who has been real solid all camp," said Ned Bailey, the harbor Creek head coach on his kicker's game-winner. "He's been practicing really hard and did a great job on kickoffs and a really nice job on punts and I had no doubt he was going to bang that through and he certainly did and that was outstanding."

Harbor Creek running back Lee Barney who rushed for 111 yards on the night said every player was needed to reclaim the bridge title.

"Get the ball down field, its a one possession game," said Barney. "We trust our kicker, you got to. You have to trust everyone. Like people say, oh he's a kicker, he's not really on the team, but every member counts, and you see he came in clutch for us and we got the W."

Harbor Creek (1-0, 0-0) heads on the road for a second straight week to face Girard (0-1, 0-0). The Iroquois Braves (0-1, 0-0) will remain home and welcome in Northwestern (0-1, 0-0).