Community Checks Out Family Resource Fair

The Erie community turned out Friday to take advantage of the fifth annual Family Resource Fair at the John F. Kennedy Center.

About 40 local agencies specializing in health, wellness, finance and home services provided information.

Attendees could get free health screenings. They included physicals, flu shots and even dental services.

There was also a drawing for a $500 prize to go toward rent, mortgage or utility bills.

Organizers said having all these resources in one place is an advantage.

"Most of the people don't venture out, read the paper or follow these organizations," said Michael Hooks, president of Michael Making Lives Better. "I like to bring these services together and make them available to the Erie community."

Back to School Free Haircut Day is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pfeiffer Bureligh School.

One thousand backpacks filled with school supplies will be handed out as well.

