Community Checks Out Family Resource Fair - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Community Checks Out Family Resource Fair

Posted: Updated:

The Erie community turned out Friday to take advantage of the fifth annual Family Resource Fair at the John F. Kennedy Center.

About 40 local agencies specializing in health, wellness, finance and home services provided information.

Attendees could get free health screenings. They included physicals, flu shots and even dental services.

There was also a drawing for a $500 prize to go toward rent, mortgage or utility bills.

Organizers said having all these resources in one place is an advantage.

"Most of the people don't venture out, read the paper or follow these organizations," said Michael Hooks, president of Michael Making Lives Better. "I like to bring these services together and make them available to the Erie community."

Back to School Free Haircut Day is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pfeiffer Bureligh School.

One thousand backpacks filled with school supplies will be handed out as well.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com