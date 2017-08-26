Zabawa Festival Celebrate Erie's Polish Heritage - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Zabawa Festival Celebrate Erie's Polish Heritage

Posted: Updated:

Erie's polish community is celebrating its heritage this weekend at the 24th annual Zabawa Festival.

It is hosted by Holy Trinity Parish at East 23rd and Reed.

You can check out authentic food, baked good and beverages.

There is fun, games and music for the whole family to enjoy.

The fun started 5 p.m. Friday. The festival will wrap up 6 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com