Zabawa Festival Celebrate Erie's Polish Heritage

Erie's polish community is celebrating its heritage this weekend at the 24th annual Zabawa Festival.

It is hosted by Holy Trinity Parish at East 23rd and Reed.

You can check out authentic food, baked good and beverages.

There is fun, games and music for the whole family to enjoy.

The fun started 5 p.m. Friday. The festival will wrap up 6 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.